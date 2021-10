BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hot Dog Shoppe is moving into the old Denny’s on 224.

It’s the company’s first expansion in more than 50 years. The last time it opened a store was the Jib Jab in Girard back in 1970.

The new restaurant in Boardman will be an updated version. It’ll have a drive-thru, digital menu boards and curbside delivery.

The plan is to open next spring.