YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New Year’s resolutions. We wanted to know what some of you are working on in 2023.

Many are considering ways to improve in 2023. We asked some customers at Penguin City Brewing what their New Year’s resolutions are and how good they are at keeping them.

Chris Santangelo is planning to spend more time with loved ones.

“My New Year’s resolution is to make a strong effort to see my family and friends at least once a week,” he said.

Tony Ditommaso said the same thing.

“Making sure I spend more time with family. In life, sometimes we get busy,” Ditommaso said.

Others what to improve their overall health and happiness.

“To live a more balanced life. I think I want to try to tune into how I’m feeling and make sure I take the time to care for myself,” said Angie Santangelo.

Hollis Bernacki says finances are at the top of the list.

“To learn how to budget and stop spending money on impulse.”

Lynn Opritza wants to be happy.

“To stay the course. 2022’s been pretty good. I want to get happy, healthy,” she said.

Others had silly answers.

“To drink more Penguin City beer,” Patti Sandlin said. And she’s sure she can keep this resolution.

“I’m not the best, but I think I can manage this one.”