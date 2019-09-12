Valley residents initially denied FEMA help may still be eligible

Some Valley residents initially denied storm damage help from FEMA may still be eligible to apply

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some Valley residents initially denied storm damage help from FEMA may still be eligible to apply.

Those that could still be considered are victims who were denied because of insurance coverage and discovered that the policy did not cover all the damage or none at all.

You may be eligible now or later for FEMA Individual Assistance if you:

Were denied insurance by your insurance company

If your insurance claim has been settled and you can demonstrate to FEMA that your insurance didn’t cover essential needs

The first step is to contact your insurance company and request the following, depending on the status of your claim:

Denial letter – Proof that you are not being covered by your insurance company

Settlement letter – Exactly what is being covered by your insurance company

Delay letter – Proof there has been no official decision yet by your insurance company on your insurance claim and it has been more than 30 days from the time that you filed your insurance claim

You can submit your documentation at DisasterAssistance.gov.

If insurance settlements are delayed longer than 30 days, you can write FEMA, explaining the reason for the delay. That notification should include your insurance company’s delay letter.

There is no guarantee that everyone who suffered damage and meets the above criteria will be given assistance. Each case will be evaluated.

Victims have up to 12 months for the date of registration with FEMA to appeal denials because of insurance issues.

Assistance for those who registered with FEMA by Sept. 3 could include the following:

Rental costs

Home repairs

Home replacements

Personal property

Medical expenses

Dental expenses

Misc. expenses

Funeral expenses

Childcare

Transportation

For more information about insurance-denial or insurance-settlement documentation, or your insurance as it relates to the agency, call the FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Phone lines are open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. EDT until further notice. For more information on the Ohio disaster recovery, visit Fema.gov/disaster/4447.