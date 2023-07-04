(WKBN) — Fourth of July festivities are in full swing, and First News went to numerous events across the Valley.

In 1776, the U.S. declared its independence from Britain, and every year since then Americans mark the Fourth of July with food, fun and, of course, fireworks!

Howland kicked off at 10 a.m. with its annual parade along East Market Street. The township fire and police departments, county sheriff, elected officials, area tow companies, other businesses, Scouts, Howland High School athletes and the marching band all took part in the parade that lasted more than an hour.

We caught up with a few people who told us why they came out to watch the parade.

“I can get candy,” said Gianna.

“I just like celebrating America,” said Ali Corsale.

“We started coming to this parade when, I think it was actually the very first parade, maybe 33, 34 years ago and it’s a tradition. We come down, we run down here, put our chairs out front,” said Nickie Marion.

The parade route started at Hunters Square Plaza and traveled down toward Giant Eagle.

Canfield also celebrated with a parade. The lineup started at the Canfield Fairgrounds, then traveled along South Broad Street to around the Green. This year’s theme was “One Flag, One Land, One Heart.”

Some highlights included the Canfield Pride Marching Band and the North Coast Pipe and Drum unit. Parade organizers also came up with a new addition: quiet zones to help out families of children with disabilities.

There were also kids’ games, music and an antique car show.

Before the parade, Canfield also celebrated with races. Even kids got in on the action. They ran a half-mile “Fun Run” at Farmers National Bank. Right after the kids crossed the finish line, adults took off for the annual “Firecracker” 4-mile run.

Tuesday was also a full day of fun and activities at Firestone Park in Columbiana.

Fireworks at Firestone organized the all-day event for the entire family. The organization was formed in 2022 by a group of Columbiana residents who enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July.

People gathered at the park early to get food and pick a spot to enjoy the day’s activities. Activities included a pet contest, a parade, live music and a pie-eating contest.

Later in the evening, families can enjoy a live musical performance followed by fireworks.