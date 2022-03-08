AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- It was another good month for Hollywood Gaming at the Mahoning Valley Race Course.

The Ohio Lottery Commission said its revenue totaled $12.5 M. That’s an increase by about a million and a half from January ($11.1 M.).

Statewide, the seven racinos also brought in more last month at $103 M., compared to $95 M. in January.

Revenue at Ohio’s four casinos was down slightly in February. According to the Ohio Lottery Commission, revenue for the four casinos was at $75.2 M., compared to $75.6 M. in January.