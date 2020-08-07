Valley projects receiving millions in financing to improve wastewater, drinking water infrastructure

Between January 1 and June 30, these northeast Ohio projects were approved to receive funding

(WYTV) – Communities across northeast Ohio are receiving some help to make improvements to water quality.

Ohio EPA is backing $181 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.

Between January 1 and June 30, the following local projects were approved to receive funding:

Youngstown is receiving $15 million to replace primary settling tank equipment and electrical upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

Canfield is receiving $352,000 to design a sewer extension along Mill Creek bike path.

Trumbull County is receiving $1.5 million to construct 15,000 linear feet of mainline sanitary sewer pipe to service residences and businesses in Liberty Township.

New Waterford is receiving $95,000 to design a waterline and equipment replacement.

Health Departments, Districts, and County Commissions in the following counties are receiving $150,000 in principal forgiveness loans for the repair and replacement of household sewage treatment systems: Carroll, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Holmes, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Wayne.

According to EPA, the loans should save the communities more than $30.7 million.

During the first half of 2020, $466.5 million was awarded statewide.