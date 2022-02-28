HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- The City of Hubbard Police Department is looking to hire full-time patrol officer.

The agency will host a competitive exam in March.

If you’re interested you need to pick up an application from the City of Hubbard Mayor’s Office at 220 West Liberty Street.

Candidates must pass the physical agility test and take the civil service examination.

Applications can also be downloaded from the city’s website. The deadline to return completed applications is this Thursday March 3 by 4 p.m.