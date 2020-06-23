Valley police chiefs expected to meet with community for reform discussion

The town hall will be at New Bethel Baptist Church on Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There will be a town hall meeting Tuesday night to talk about policing in the Valley.

Over 10 police chiefs from the area have been invited to talk with the African American community about their policies and practices.

The town hall will be at New Bethel Baptist Church on Hillman Street in Youngstown. It will start at 6 p.m.

Organizers ask for everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“We’ve got to start and then we have to make a commitment to stay at the table until we see reform in the areas of our concern,” said Rev. Kenneth Simon.

Organizers plan on having more town hall meetings in the future.