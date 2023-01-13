FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -One of the Valley’s oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors

Marie’s Pizza Shop in Columbiana County’s Fairfield Township announced on their Facebook page they will close after selling out of pizza.

Heather, the owner, said she’s been given a great career opportunity and wants to spend more time with family. She said July would have marked 51 years since her grandma opened up the shop.

Heather’s father also says he will be opening another pizza shop near the circle in Columbiana.