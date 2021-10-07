Valley official recognized for running tight ship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some recognition for Mahoning County’s auditor and his staff from the state of Ohio.

A representative with Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office stopped in at the county commissioner’s meeting Thursday to present Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham with one of the state’s “Auditor Awards With Distinction.”

The awards are presented each year to only a small percentage of auditing agencies that are consistently doing the right things with local tax dollars.

“This is really validating because all our efforts, it’s not just once a year, it’s throughout the year, we try to get things right,” Meacham said. “We try to eliminate mistakes, keep everything straight and narrow. It really feels good to know you’ve been recognized.”

Meacham said this is the third or fourth time his office has received the Auditor’s award since he took office in 2015.