YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A couple of local nonprofit groups now have a permanent home for their operations.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Saturday in celebration of the new offices for ACTION, Inc. and Dress to Succeed. The new offices are located on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown.

ACTION, a grassroots organization, works to handle important community issues, while Dress to Succeed helps residents succeed in the job market, college and other schools and ventures by providing clothes and other resources to those in need.

ACTION executive director Rosetta Carter says the new building serves as a permanent place where people can come for help.

“People can come here, sit down and talk to us, and it’s not about religion. It’s a place where all faiths can come and sit down and talk to us,” Carter says.

Along with the ribbon-cutting, the Mahoning County Health Department offered COVID-19 and flu vaccines. There was also a clothing giveaway, and the Mahoning Mobile Market provided groceries.

ACTION is also planning to start a new program for women for various items, as well as a a new mobile food truck for Trumbull County. There’s also talk of a possible expansion of its current building within two to three years.