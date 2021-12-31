Valley New Year’s Eve celebrations look a little different this year

(WKBN) – We’re on the verge of saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022.

This year, a lot of people are choosing to stay home tonight in small groups, rather than going out.

Liquor stores have been packed with last-minute shoppers.

“Getting my booze for New Year’s Eve,” said Jason Murphy, a New Year’s Eve shopper.

The owner of A&C Beverage, Al Franceschelli, said this is always a busy day.

“New Year’s is the busiest day of the year for us,” Franceschelli said.

With rising COVID-19 rates, people are staying away from the bar scene this year, like Jason Murphy.

“I am staying in with the family and plan to get drunk. Just me, my wife and daughter,” he said.

“Just me tonight. Just relaxing, watch a movie and watch my pastor on Facebook Live and celebrate the new year. Ring it in with the Lord,” said Aletha Temple, another New Year’s Eve shopper.

With many places closing before midnight hits, college students like senior Jake Stewart are also planning to stay in tonight.

“We’re going to stay at a friend’s house tonight. We’re going to watch some football. Probably about 12ish, close friends basically,” he said.

“I live downtown and word is everywhere is closing early,” Murphy said.

Even though this year is a little different, more people are celebrating the new year compared to last year.

The assistant manager at Party Place, Maggie Lindsey, says decor has been flying off the shelves.

“It’s been busy all day. People have been buying kits. Balloons, blowers, headbands,” she said.

“We’re excited for New Year’s Eve. This is the day and time we’ll say goodbye to 2021,” said Terry Walker, a Party Place employee.