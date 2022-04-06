STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers high school graduate won quite the award over the weekend.

Marc Whitmore, a recording engineer and producer that lives in Santa Fe now, won a Grammy Sunday night. It was his first nomination.

He and his team won Album of the Year for “We Are” by Jon Batiste.

The jazz-soul artist came out with the album in March of 2021. Whitmore said he has been working with Batiste for about six years.

He has advice for others looking to take a chance.

“If you want to do it get out and make a move. There’s a chance involved, too, but just putting yourself out there,” he said.

Whitmore said he is just relaxing back at home and trying to soak it all in.