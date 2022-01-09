Valley native comes up big in Steelers/Ravens game

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN)- A former New Castle football standout made a key play in what could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final NFL game.

Geno Stone intercepted a pass late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Stone is playing in his second season in the NFL, both being with the Baltimore Ravens. He played college football at the University of Iowa before he was selected by the Ravens in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Stone has only played 16 games thus far in his NFL career. This is Stone’s first interception of his career.