Valley musicians raising money for Akron Children’s Hospital through virtual concerts

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Four local bands are taking part in a virtual concert series to raise money for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Starting Friday, the half-hour concerts will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on the Rock for Kids Facebook page.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming concert series:

June 19 – The Acoustic Jones

June 29 – Leanne Binder and Rajma McKenzie

July 3 – Haymaker

July 10 – The Huckin Fillbillys

Rock for Kids was a day-long music festival held between 2014 and 2016, raising more than $16,700.

The virtual series will allow fans to enjoy music from these local artists and raise money for Akron Children’s Hospital from the safety of their own homes.