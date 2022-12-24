NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Eastwood Mall was packed Christmas Eve with last-minute shoppers finding something special for their loved ones. Workers at the mall told First News that despite having to work during the holidays, they enjoy being part of the festive spirit.

For many workers at Eastwood Mall, working during the holidays is a tradition.

“This year, it’s been a little harder to feel the Christmas spirit, so having people come in and shopping for their loved ones — or a lot of guys come in and shop for their wives — it’s just really nice to see,” said Mia Langley, Francesca’s Boutique employee.

“To be honest, it’s great seeing people in the mall, I wish traffic was like this more often — but you know, make the holidays special,” said Raymon Allen, an employee at Perfume Collection.

This is Tiffany Hadden’s 15th year working holidays. She’s a Buckle employee who feels grateful to help customers shop for their loved ones.

“Somebody has to be here, just like health care workers have to be somewhere — to help people. We are here to help with those last-minute gifts,” Hadden said.

Many workers understand the value of being open during this time.

“We’ve been here for 42 years, always open on Christmas Eve, and we enjoy being here for the shoppers,” said Krissy Watts, owner of Qwik Fix Watch and Jewelry.

“A lot of people have jobs, and it’s a little bit harder. Some people have kids, or — you know — life has been kind of crazy this year, so having last-minute shoppers just gives an opportunity for shoppers to buy something for X-mas,” said Langley.

Despite working during this time, Eastwood mall workers still get to celebrate.

“We get off pretty early, so it’s still enough time to spend time with family, finish up wrapping gifts and everything,” said Hadden.

The Eastwood Mall will be closed for Christmas.