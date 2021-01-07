Valley locals at Trump rally weren’t part of chaos, said things turned quickly

About 20 local Trump supporters attended the Stop the Steal rally in front of the White House Wednesday

ROGERS, Ohio (WYTV) – There were some people from the Mahoning Valley in Washington, D.C. during Wednesday’s chaotic events. They returned overnight, safe and sound, because they weren’t part of the situation you saw unfold on TV.

About 20 local Trump supporters attended the Stop the Steal rally in front of the White House Wednesday. They went to D.C. for that sole purpose.

“To support President Trump. He won the election by a landslide, and it’s been stolen from him. Consequently, our votes have also been stolen,” said Phil Artman of Rogers.

Artman says it got real emotional after the rally. Alan Wertenbach agrees. He noticed some very aggressive and confrontational people.

“Flat out saying that they are going to break into the Capitol. They are taking it over, that it belongs to them. It didn’t take but a few minutes for this to escalate. I told her, we gotta get out of here,” Wertenbach said.

Both men said they weren’t even nearby when rioters went inside the Capitol. They just went for the other rally.

“Great atmosphere. Everybody’s friendly. Everybody loves the country. Everybody loves President Trump, love the Lord. It was all good stuff except for the Capitol incident,” Artman said.

“When they want to inaugurate President Trump in two weeks, I’ll certainly be there if I can,” Wertenbach said.