Valley lawmakers react to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington

by: Patty Coller

Credit: WKBN via U.S. House of Representatives

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) -Valley lawmakers are reacting to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, said “America has lost a giant.”

Congressman Bill Johnson, R-6th District, said Justice Ginsburg “lived a life full of accomplishments and inspired many Americans along her way.”

Other politicians and dignitaries reacted to Justice Ginsburg’s death, calling her a “brilliant legal mind” and a “titan of justice.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is already calling for a delay in appointing a new justice until after the November election.

