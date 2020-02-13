Valley lawmakers meet with LG Chem VPs to discuss progress of battery plant

They said the groundbreaking for the plant has been pushed from April to mid-summer

(WYTV) – On Wednesday, three of the area’s lawmakers met with executives from LG Chem in Washington. LG Chem is the South Korean company that has partnered with General Motors to make electric car batteries in Lordstown.

The meeting included three LG Chem vice presidents, Congressman Tim Ryan and State Senators Sean O’Brien and Mike Rulli.

After the meeting, they said the groundbreaking for the plant has been pushed from April to mid-summer to allow more time for the proper permitting.

The plant will be built on Route 45 on land adjacent to Lordstown Motors.

“You’re talking about sustained growth over decades because the applications for these batteries… yes, it’s cars, but in the future it’s going to be for homes,” Ryan said.

“It was a good meet and greet, get to know each other. They said that’s the Korean way, we said we want to be very neighborly. So I thought that was good,” O’Brien said.

“Land Rover, Jaguar, Volvo, VW, the list went on and on and on. I think they covered probably 80% of the market,” Rulli said.

The three lawmakers were told that the average salary at the plant will be between $45-50,000 a year.