Valley lawmakers at odds over local impact of infrastructure bill

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Democrats met Friday to discuss how the newly passed bipartisan infrastructure bill will impact Ohio.

The new bill allocates funds to help improve roadways and bridges as well as expand broadband internet access.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan spoke about the bill’s impact here in the Valley. He said it provides two major things: Creates jobs and prepares the country to beat China.

“From the Mahoning Valley, this is desperately needed. We’re trying to move into the new economy,” Ryan said.

Ryan mentioned the GM/Ultium battery plant and Lordstown Motors. He said that these businesses will fail to thrive in the Valley unless they have access to things like water and good infrastructure. Ryan says the bill is a good first step into those investments.

Republican Congressman Bill Johnson said he did not support the legislation, saying the bill is an “enormous giveaway to big cities.”