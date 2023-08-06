COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday marked the last day of this year’s Ohio State Fair in Columbus, and with that, they revealed their official 2023 Sale of Champions.

They included 12 grand champions from 20 youths across the state — and some of them are from the Valley.

Among the grand champions announced Sunday was Carli Binckley, of Columbiana County. She was crowned “Grand Champion Ayrshire” in the Swiss cheese category, which also includes six other grand champions in that category.

She joins Avery Rice, of Trumbull County, who was honored on Wednesday as Junior Reserve “Grand Champion Market Lamb” with her 130-pound sheep named Seven.

Seven sold at auction for $31,000 — a new record.