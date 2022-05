WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- You can go to a hiring event at Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Wednesday.

Steward Hospitals has openings at their three medical facilities in the area: Trumbull Regional Medical Center , Sharon Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation in Warren.

The positions cover bedside care, and non-clinical ones too.

The event goes from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.