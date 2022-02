GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Grove City Hospital is teaming up with blood services provider Vitalant for a blood drive Tuesday morning February 8.

This drive will help with the shortage of blood supply.

It is from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m in the hospital conference room.

Pre-registration is required. Those who are interested can apply online here or call Mona Philson at AHN Grove City at 724-450-7191.