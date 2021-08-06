Valley historical society holds rededication for center now named after Youngstown native

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society held a rededication for their Business and Media Archives Center this morning.

It is now named after the Youngstown native, Lowry A. Stewart.

Lowry passed away in 2020, but had a love for local history and preserving it.

The center’s collection is filled with artifacts that originated from the WKBN Broadcasting company. Lowry’s grandfather started WKBN in the late 1920’s

Friends and family members of Lowry gathered Friday to celebrate the dedication. His son David Stewart believes that his dad would be very humbled by this.

“Today it’s really just, I think we are all a bit humbled by this. I know my dad certainly would be. Everything the historical society has put together has been incredible. We’re all just pleased to be a part of this,” David said.

The Stewart family has donated more than $500,000 dollars to the historical society to help preserve the valley’s history.