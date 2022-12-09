YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown high school received a surprise donation from an anonymous family Friday morning.

An anonymous family partnered with Youngstown Police Department to deliver 200 coats to East High School. The boxes of coats filled five police cruisers.

The donor family wanted the coats to go to students in need.

Youngstown City Schools’ parent engagement coordinators made a list of students who need a coat and shared it with the donor family.

Next week, the coordinators will pass the coats out to the students.

Officer Jeff Savnik from Youngstown police says the family operates form the good in their hearts.

“Every year, they make the donation. They buy the coats, help out the community, and they just always remain anonymous. And just try to do good things,” Savnik says. “They partner with us to try and help community relations.”

The anonymous donors have been doing this for 10 years.