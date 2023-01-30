AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Scissors are one of the hair stylist’s most important tools. On Monday night in Austintown, group of 15 stylists attended a seminar that focused on shears.

Knot Just Hair on Raccoon Road in Austintown hosted a representative for the California-based Hattori Hanzo Shears. A display of 30 different pairs was laid out and demonstrations were given.

“Very high-end Japanese steel — a little on the expensive side, but with good quality comes good education and that’s what we’re here to do today,” said Hattori Hanzo representative Robie Kiefer. “How expensive is expensive? Expensive, we’ll put it that way.”

Prices for the shears run anywhere from $700 to $3,000 a pair.

The group of stylists also got a demonstration of the “wolf cut,” which is the updated take on the shaggy mullet cut.