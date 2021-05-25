Valley group calling for police reform to hold memorial service for George Floyd

It's been a year since George Floyd was killed by a police officer, sparking protests across the country

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday marks one year since the murder of George Floyd. His death sparked nationwide protests for police reform. At noon, there will be a memorial service in his honor in Youngstown.

Organizers and activists said it’s about honoring the memory of a man who lost his life.

It will be in the parking lot of Union Baptist Church at 528 Lincoln Ave.

The Next Steps Coalition on Police Reform is hosting the service.

The group said in the wake of the trial and all of the protests, it’s important to remember George Floyd was not only a symbol, but a person. His family and friends are still grieving.

Video footage of George Floyd’s last moments shook this country and sparked a debate around police reform.

“When you watch that and you know, as a young Black person, that could be you, that could be a family member, it could be a friend,” Jaladah Aslam said. “It just did something to everyone to watch it unfold the way it did.”

Organizers said they also plan to talk about police reform at the memorial service. They’re asking people to call their lawmakers and tell them to support a bill — the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act — in Congress.

The Next Steps Coalition on Police Reform shared some concrete ideas on how to both protect the public from bad apples, and protect police officers and better train them for their daily tasks.

Aslam said, quite frankly, police officers have challenging jobs and their training doesn’t always prepare them for every call they take.

She wants to see things like body cameras and independent investigations, especially after an officer-involved death.

Another idea is a database to track “bad” cops who are fired from one department for misconduct so they can’t just get another job at another department. There could also be citizen review boards, and more training and staff to better help those with mental issues.