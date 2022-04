BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN)- According to the Morning Journal, the village of Beloit is looking to fill an open seat on the board of public affairs.

In order to apply, you must be a resident of the village for at least one year and a registered voter.

If you are interested you should write a letter to the Mayor Eric Augustein. You can send it to P.O. Box 276, Beloit, Ohio 44609 or EricA@villageofbeloitohio.com

Letters must be received by April 29.