Valley golf event raises money helping local kids kickoff start of school year

From left to right: Michele Merkel, Junior Achievement, Brian Mellott, Southwoods Health, Josh Thompson, Muransky Companies and Morgan Conley, Junior Achievement (Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley)

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -Local golfers and businesses teamed up raise $42,505 for Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley last week.

They held the inaugural event at the Lake Club. It was the kickoff event raising enough funds to support local youth this upcoming school year, equipping and inspiring them to understand and manage their finances, to live within their means, to identify fulfilling career pathways, to prepare for work and to explore entrepreneurial thinking.

“We are thrilled that this year’s golf outing raised enough funds to ensure that more than 1,700 area K through 12 grade students will receive Junior Achievement programs presented by local volunteers this fall. I am overwhelmed by the gracious support of our community members,” said Brian Mellott, committee chair. “We are already planning next year’s event scheduled for Monday, August 8 at The Lake Club.”

Also at the event helping raise funds and awareness included the Muransky Companies as the Presenting Sponsor, Kent State Trumbull, CHCC Companies and Contagion-Clean were also event sponsors along with partnerships from numerous area businesses.

“The need to expose our youth to entrepreneurship, financial literacy and career exploration is now more significant than ever,” said Michele Merkel, president. “Events like the golf outing allows JA to impact more than 13,000 students annually throughout the valley, delivering nearly 600 programs in area classrooms.”