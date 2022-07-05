A gas pump is seen at a Shell gas station on April 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A gas station in Poland Township will be lowering gas to the January 2021 rate on Wednesday.

Gas will be lowered to $2.38/gallon Wednesday at the Morgan Oil gas station location on Center Road. The reduction will begin at 2 p.m. The discounts will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is hosted by the political action group Americans for Prosperity – Ohio. The group says they want to highlight policies that have contributed to skyrocketing gas prices.

Congressman Bill Johnson, R-6th District, will be at the event.

The group is also giving away free wings at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Royal Oaks, 924 Oak Street, Youngstown. Ten free wings will be given to the first 50 people.