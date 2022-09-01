(WKBN) – Valley native Lynn Bowden signed with the New England Patriots practice squad on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the signing.

The Warren Harding product was waived by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and went unclaimed off waivers.

Bowden was originally a third-round selection by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft following a standout college career at the University of Kentucky.

Later that summer, he was traded to the Dolphins and caught 28 passes for 211 yards in ten games.

Bowden missed the entire 2021 season with an injury.