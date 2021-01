The expansion would house new food production and freezer space

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Owners of Valley Foods are looking to expand operations on Youngstown’s south side.

They presented preliminary plans to the Design Review Committee Tuesday morning and those plans were approved.

It would add another 11,000 square feet to the company’s location. That expansion would house new food production and freezer space.

There was no talk of any new jobs.

The project now has to be reviewed by the city’s planning and zoning committees.