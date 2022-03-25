YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a bittersweet feeling in Saint Columba Cathedral Friday as the Diocese celebrated both a feast day but also prayed for Ukraine.

The Church celebrated the annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. At noon, the Pope also joined the world in prayer for Ukraine.

Bishop David Bonnar said he hopes the Immaculate Heart of Mary offers peace and hope during this time of war.

“It’s His hope and prayer we will just join our hands and hearts and storm heaven and ask God to bring an end to this senseless evil,” Bonnar said.

The Mass was followed by a word from community leaders in support of Ukraine, including Mayor Tito Brown.