YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company.

According to records from the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office, Lee Eye Care was sold to Terravet Eye Boardman, LLC, out of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania for $5.8 million.

The transaction was filed Thursday.

Lee Eye Center offers a range of services including eye surgery.