YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Families were out and about making the most of this unusually-warm weather this Thanksgiving.

Dozens were out taking a stroll, walking their dogs and enjoying time with family at Lanterman’s Mill at Mill Creek Park.

We spoke with one family from Columbus visiting relatives in Youngstown. They decided to do some exploring before their feast.

“It’s beautiful out here, love the trails here,” Bill Stanley, of Columbus, said. “It’s just a great place to be on Thanksgiving. We figured we’d get some exercise before digging into the turkey and all the stuffing and everything.”

Stanley said he’s thankful to be in the city with his family this Thanksgiving.