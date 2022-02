HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Easter Bunny Lane is open at Kraynak’s in Hermitage.

The family favorite highlights all things Easter and spring. The popular Christmasland is transformed this time of year for the Easter holiday.

The winding 300-foot trail full of animated stuffed animals, flowers lights and music is a local favorite.

Easter Bunny Lane is open every day through the Monday after Easter. Admission is free.