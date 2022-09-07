(WKBN) – Valley law enforcement and drug task forces will receive over $71,000 to disrupt and educate about drug trade in the state through RecoveryOhio funding.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that more than two dozen local drug task forces across the state will receive a total of almost $2.3 million to fund work on disrupting drug trade and promoting substance use awareness, prevention and recovery.

“I’m committed to supporting our local drug task forces, which are working hard to stop the cartels that continuously push drugs into our communities, causing crime and addiction,” said DeWine.

Grant funding will also go toward the RecoveryOhio initiative, which aims to increase awareness of substance abuse and mental health, implement age-appropriate prevention education in schools, connect those who need help with treatment and promote recovery.

“As many know, our state and the nation continue to struggle with rising numbers stemming from drug overdoses. I supported this funding in our state’s budget to ensure our local entities have the resources they need to combat the drug trade and provide additional assistance to residents suffering from other various mental health and substance abuse issues,” said State Rep. Al Cutrona in a statement.

The following local agencies will receive the specified amounts:

Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force: $20,000

Columbiana County Drug Task Force: $31,363

TAG Drug Task Force: $20,000

These funds will help the forces identify high-level drug traffickers, dismantle large drug trafficking organizations, interrupt the flow of money and drugs from international cartels, and prevent the sale of illegal narcotics to those suffering from substance use disorder.