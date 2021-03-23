Valley doctor talks difference between COVID-19, allergy symptoms as we enter spring

(WKBN) – With spring officially underway and the warm temperatures sticking around, that means allergy and tick season. We talked with a Valley doctor about the difference in these symptoms versus COVID-19 and tips to stay healthy this season.

It’s that time of year again when the sun comes out, but so do allergies and the infamous ticks.

“Always tuck your pants into the boots and then always check all your clothing before you go into the house so you don’t bring anything in,” said Dr. Annamarie Calo, osteopathic medicine at Mercy Health.

Ticks can cause Lyme disease which, if left untreated, can cause more serious health issues. That’s why Dr. Calo says it’s important to keep an eye out for the small, black critters.

“Wear light clothing as well because you can see the dark tick on you,” she said.

The season also ignites allergies in many people, causing bothersome symptoms. Dr. Calo suggests a nasal steroid you can buy at the drug store.

“That usually helps with the runny nose and the nasal drip that they get which causes the clearing of the throat and that’s really one of the most irksome symptoms,” Dr. Calo said. “Another good thing to use is a humidifier at night to help with the dryness in the air. That helps with the sore throat, the dry nose.”

We also asked Dr. Calo if there are any similarities between COVID-19 symptoms and allergy symptoms.

“There is an overlap because you can get the cough and shortness of breath with both, it’s just that’s more typical of COVID rather than allergies. The runny nose, the sneezing, the itchy eyes is more of the common allergy symptoms,” she said.

But Dr. Calo says for any situation, it’s always best to consult with your doctor if you have any questions or concerns.