YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Warren City School District is the latest among Valley districts to roll back their mask mandates on buses and indoors.

Students in the district can choose not to wear a mask indoors and on school buses. The Youngstown City School District (YCSD) announced the changes to its policy on busses as well.

Many districts already have or are in the process of rolling back their mask mandates. Check your local district for policy changes.

The new guidelines are in line with updates from the CDC.