(WKBN) — The consensus on Wednesday was that Tuesday’s election was rough for Ohio Democrats.

Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras was blunt when describing how Ohio Democrats faired in the Nov. 8 election.

“It was a disaster. It was a complete blowout,” he said.

Chris Anderson is currently Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman. His good night was highlighted with wins by Lauren McNally and Carol Righetti.

“I would say that on a local scale, Mahoning County Democrats had a good night,” Anderson said.

It was Anderson’s first big election — and he learned something.

“We have to do an exponentially better job of organizing in the rural parts of the county,” he said.

While Tim Ryan joked about his loss to J.D. Vance in Ohio’s Senate race, Youngstown State University political science professor Paul Scracic says it’s proof that Ohio is now a Republican state.

“Tim Ryan lost his home county. He lost Trumbull County, he lost Mahoning County,” Scracic said. “He was not able to deliver on the working class voters in Northeast Ohio, and I think that sends a message to the Democratic Party that these voters are lost to them.”

Betras blamed the Ohio Democratic Party and its candidate for governor — Nan Whaley — for dragging down the entire Democrat ticket.

“The ohio democratic party had no ground game, no ability to get out voters and no discussion to rural voters,” Betras said.

In Trumbull County, three Republicans — Nick Santucci, Denny Malloy and Martha Yoder — all won key races over prominent Democrats.

Scracic says the Democrats — once the party of power in the Mahoning Valley — are now losing down the ticket.

“This has been an incredible shift that none of us — 10 years ago — even suspected would happen,” Scracic said.