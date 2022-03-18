COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull and Columbiana counties are set to share in a $232 million broadband grant to improve service to underserved communities.

The Broadband Expansion Authority authorized Friday Broadband Ohio to award the money in grants to 11 service providers as part of the expansion program. Trumbull and Columbiana counties are included in those areas receiving the help.

The grants are designed to help with the infrastructure costs of projects and help build networks in areas that lack high-speed internet.

“High-speed internet is no longer a luxury – it’s a critical necessity for everything from school to work to healthcare,” said Governor DeWine. “We must end the digital divide in our state, and by giving our rural and unserved areas access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet, we will enhance economic growth in these communities and bring about new opportunities for residents.”

There were 33 awards announced Friday and will include upgrades of internet service to at least 25Mbps and download of 3 Mbps.

The average construction time for the new broadband projects is two years, with some areas expected to receive improved internet access in only 12 months.