Valley Congressmen weigh in on impeachment trial

Tim Ryan and Bill Johnson have very different views of the impeachment trial

(WYTV) – As lawmakers and lawyers were getting ready for Friday afternoon’s impeachment session, Valley Congressman Bill Johnson was hoping the end was near.

“I’m optimistic that this, that this debacle is gonna be over today,” he said.

Over the last couple days, Republican senators have signaled their willingness to end the trial of President Donald Trump without calling witnesses.

Johnson, who was in Leetonia Friday morning touring Pennex Aluminum, said Democrat House managers had their opportunity in December to call whoever they wanted — labeling the impeachment process “flawed.”

“Biased, partisan, broke every due-process rule and precedent in American history, and now they want the Senate to do their job,” he said.

Congressman Tim Ryan argues that the President and his allies in the Senate are trying to keep voters from ever learning the truth about the administration and financial aid to Ukraine.

“If the President really wanted to move on and clear his name, he would want all the witnesses and all the testimony. If he’s innocent, why wouldn’t you want the world to hear about it?” he said.

Even Ryan concedes that short of some last-minute bombshell revelations coming out, the impeachment process will end soon.

As for any potential effects on the election in November?

“I think what it is gonna have is an impact on the independent swing voters, who are just kind of tired of the side show,” Ryan said.