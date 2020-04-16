Valley Congressman ‘pushing hard’ to help Postal Service, especially with upcoming election

Rep. Tim Ryan said the USPS plays an important role in our democracy

(WYTV) – Congressman Tim Ryan said he’s “pushing hard” to help the United States Postal Service, an agency that’s also facing financial difficulties because of the pandemic.

Ryan said the Postal Service is essential, particularly in rural areas.

He also said the agency plays an important role in our democracy, especially when it comes to the general election in November.

Democrats are pushing to make voting by mail a possibility throughout the country in case voters are still asked to avoid public places over fears of spreading the coronavirus.

“The burden on the post office is something that’s much greater than the private sector companies,” Ryan said. “I believe we need to help them. We need to put more money behind the mail-in ballots going into November.”

Ryan said the House of Representatives is working aggressively to help the Postal Service. He also wants to make sure USPS employees qualify for family medical leave.