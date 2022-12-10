GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — After a two-year hiatus, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Mahoning Valley held its annual holiday party on Saturday at Girard High School.

Children enrolled in the program got to celebrate with their families and Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Many volunteers, including students from Girard High School, took part in the festivities, which included face painting.

Program coordinator Marguerite Felice explained the the importance of the program.

“People will look back and say, ‘This person was really important to me, helping me move forward in school, my career,'” Felice said.

This marked the first holiday party for the group since 2019. The party was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.