Valley churches continue offering drive-in services

Churches hope to be able to open its doors next Sunday with social distancing practices in place

by: Brooke Meenachan

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Churches across the Valley continue to hold drive-in services. Paradise and the New Christian Fellowship is no different.

They’ve been having drive-in services since Easter.

Cars sit in the parking lot with their radios turned to a certain station to hear the service.

Normally, they fill up about half the parking lot.

“Everybody’s happy, you know. It’s not the same as everyone coming in. It’s a new paradigm. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot less hugging and kissing, but things will get back to normal,” said David Tucci of the New Creation Fellowship.

The church hopes to be able to open its doors next Sunday with social distancing practices in place.

