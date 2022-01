(WKBN)- Two Valley churches will be closed Saturday due to the freezing cold temperatures.



Organizers from both St. Vincent de Paul and Grove City Church say that they’re concerned about patrons having to be outside as temperatures Saturday morning are predicted to be in the single digits.



The soup kitchen for St. Vincent de Paul is run out of the basement of Saints Cyril and Methodious Church on the North Side.

Services at Grove City Church will be cancelled.