Valley church makes ‘turkey connection’ to provide meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For nearly 40 years, parishioners at St. Michael Church in Canfield cut up turkeys Wednesday to be donated to local soup kitchens in the valley.

Turkeys and side dishes will be given to St Vincent DePaul, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and the Community Kitchen.

While some of these volunteers have been doing this for years, organizers are glad to see the younger generation getting involved.

“The first time that I ever did this, I was very overwhelmed and I was overjoyed. Seeing at how much work that we actually put into this, and then seeing it go out and give back to the community, that barely has anything. So it’s fantastic,” said St. Michael parishioner Jay Gomez.

This year, parishioners collected 95 turkeys that will feed about 1,000 people at three soup kitchens.