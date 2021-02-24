Valley car washes cash in on warm temps

Car washes were popular Wednesday as people were looking for a shining example of cleanliness

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The ice has melted. Winter left its mark, including one on your car.

“We work all year to be ready for these kinds of days,” said Dave Blashinsky, owner of Boardman Auto Spa.

Lines were long at the nine Auto Spa locations in Mahoning Valley. Wacky Wednesday gave drivers $5 off the top wash package, which includes all of the extras drivers want to get the best clean for the buck.

“The more often that you wash, it makes it easier for us to get some of the tough materials that are on the vehicle,” Blashinsky said.

Auto Spa says it gets 50% more traffic when the weather breaks during the winter.

Over in Neshannock Township, the E-Z Kleen had long lines, too. Owner Steve Chill added some new soaps, flashy lights and a hot wax waterfall to the car and van wash.

“It’s faster, and the drier is a lot better. It dries the car off, and it’s spotless by the time you get out,” Chill said. “The new technology is faster and more efficient.

That means shiny cars coming out. The car washes are sweating because the extra traffic stresses their equipment. There’s a lot of mechanical parts in the automatic washes. Owners know they’re being judged by how shiny the car looks after the final rinse and drying.

“Oh, it’s a great feeling. You know, I worked a lot of places in my life, and until I bought this business, it’s the first time where pretty much every customer is happy when they leave,” Chill said.

Waiting in line is just part of the process. A clean car always leads to a good feeling.

“It looks awesome. It looks awesome. I’m really happy. Finally clean,” said Valerie Rodriguez, of Boardman.

Aww, it looks good. We come here quite a bit. And it feels good to have the truck all cleaned up,” said Dan Owens, of New Middletown.

Lines were long while it was sunny. So, the best advice is to get in early or wait until the sun goes down because that’s when the lines are shorter.