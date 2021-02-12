Valley businessman to file civil rights lawsuit against McDonald’s

In an announcement on Friday, the franchisee is suing McDonald's

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley businessman Herb Washington is taking on the McDonald’s Corporation.

In an announcement on Friday, the franchisee is suing McDonald’s, claiming that the company has “pressured him to sell one store after another to white franchisees,” the announcement said.

Washington owns McDonald’s restaurants in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, including here in the Mahoning Valley.

Washington says McDonald’s is driving Black franchisees from its system.

A formal announcement about the case filing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16. High-profile people have been invited to attend including Rev. Jesse Jackson and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty.

33 WYTV News asked for a copy of the lawsuit but was told it will not be filed until Tuesday and won’t be released until then.