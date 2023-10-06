STRUTHERS. Ohio (WKBN) — A man who has contributed to the landscape and the economy of the Valley has passed away.

Bob Cene Jr. died Tuesday. He was 66 years old.

Cene joined his father and brother in 1990 in running Astro Shapes, Inc. in Struthers and was instrumental in the construction of Bob Cene Park, a three-field baseball complex that serves as the home of Youngstown Class B Baseball and youth baseball in the community.

Cene’s architectural degree from Kent State University proved instrumental in the planning and construction of the park, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022.

In recent years, Cene shifted his focus to breathing new life into the historic L.N. Gross Co. building in Kent, where he and his son, Ryan, started On Us LLC, a beverage bottling company that focuses on aluminum bottles. His work on the project was recognized by the Cleveland Restoration Society for an Excellence in Design Award.